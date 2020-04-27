New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.78.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDU. ValuEngine raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock opened at $110.15 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12 month low of $80.18 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.38 and its 200-day moving average is $122.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.33.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $923.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.