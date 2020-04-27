ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Instinet decreased their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Aegis decreased their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

Shares of ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.30 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANGI Homeservices has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $18.62.

In related news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $36,597.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,501.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,705.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,474 shares of company stock valued at $172,497 over the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 31,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 507,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.