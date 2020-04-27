Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,196 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Skyline Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 198,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 19,636 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $43.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.27. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.73 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

