Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, February 17th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

IMVT stock opened at $19.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth $1,349,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth $3,491,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,851,000. 20.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

