Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, February 17th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

IMVT stock opened at $19.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth $1,349,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth $3,491,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,851,000. 20.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means

Analyst Recommendations for Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stereotaxis to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stereotaxis to Hold
South State Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
South State Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Lowers 1st Source to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Lowers 1st Source to Sell
SP Plus Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
SP Plus Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Spotify Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Spotify Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to “Hold”
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to “Hold”


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report