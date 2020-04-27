Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 12,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGS. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Natural Gas Services Group from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Natural Gas Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE NGS opened at $5.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $65.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.84.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $19.71 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natural Gas Services Group Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

