Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Ardagh Group worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Ardagh Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ardagh Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Ardagh Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARD shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Ardagh Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardagh Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ardagh Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARD opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.06 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. Ardagh Group SA has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $21.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Group SA will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Ardagh Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

