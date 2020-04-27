Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $748,000 Holdings in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,883 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.40% of Ohio Valley Banc worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OVBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Ohio Valley Banc news, Director Edward J. Robbins acquired 2,500 shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.23 per share, with a total value of $58,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,808.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ohio Valley Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of OVBC opened at $23.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $111.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.34. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

