Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 16,300 Shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.51% of Twin Disc worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 654,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,464 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWIN opened at $5.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $72.39 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.49. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $19.15.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $59.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.65 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWIN. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Twin Disc from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twin Disc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

