Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $748,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSML)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSML) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,202 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BSML opened at $25.05 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07.

