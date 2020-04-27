16,567 Shares in Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.08% of Aprea Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $130,908,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,316,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,474,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,312,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,906,000. Institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kdev Investments Ab sold 210,548 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $6,579,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several analysts have issued reports on APRE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $33.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $711.02 million and a PE ratio of -7.23. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $53.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.83.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.24). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

