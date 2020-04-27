Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,283 Shares of Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mvb Financial were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mvb Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mvb Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Mvb Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mvb Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mvb Financial by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Mvb Financial alerts:

Shares of MVBF opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $19.25. Mvb Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.62 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MVBF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mvb Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mvb Financial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th.

About Mvb Financial

MVB Financial Corp. (MVB) is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, MVB Bank, Inc (the Bank), MVB Mortgage and MVB Insurance, LLC, the Company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for Mvb Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mvb Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.