Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.24% of Craft Brew Alliance worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BREW. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance during the third quarter valued at $125,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. 49.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BREW opened at $15.27 on Monday. Craft Brew Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.99 million, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $38.26 million during the quarter. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BREW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut Craft Brew Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Craft Brew Alliance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Craft Brew Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

