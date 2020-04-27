ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,747 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.47% of ConturaEnergyInc . worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after buying an additional 25,536 shares during the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 302,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after buying an additional 78,184 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter.

CTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on ConturaEnergyInc . in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ConturaEnergyInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on ConturaEnergyInc . from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $3.17 on Monday. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $60.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($3.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $499.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.20 million.

About ConturaEnergyInc .

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

