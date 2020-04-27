Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 164.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cosan were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,716,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 126,206 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cosan by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cosan by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after buying an additional 582,472 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cosan by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 13,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cosan during the 4th quarter worth $1,342,000. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CZZ opened at $11.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Cosan Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $23.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Cosan from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

