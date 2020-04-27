Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 653 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 17,009 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $1,216,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $685,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000.

NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $175.91 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $189.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.91.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

