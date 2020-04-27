Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Panmure Gordon decreased their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 288 ($3.79) to GBX 199 ($2.62) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.58) price target (down previously from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aston Martin Lagonda Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 491 ($6.46).

Shares of AML stock opened at GBX 59.79 ($0.79) on Friday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52-week low of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 353.13 ($4.65). The stock has a market cap of $716.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 148.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 391.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.82, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

In related news, insider Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed sold 20,301,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.26), for a total transaction of £81,205,048 ($106,820,636.67). Also, insider Mark Wilson sold 216,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37), for a total transaction of £60,756.64 ($79,921.92).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

