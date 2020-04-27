Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€220.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADS. Baader Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Warburg Research set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC set a €280.00 ($325.58) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €250.84 ($291.68).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €200.20 ($232.79) on Thursday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($233.73). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €206.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €264.77.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Analyst Recommendations for adidas (FRA:ADS)

