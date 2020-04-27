KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now expects that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ThinkEquity started coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $59.26 on Monday. Intel has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $252.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Insiders sold 72,763 shares of company stock worth $4,256,037 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 18.5% during the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

