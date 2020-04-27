Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

UMPQ has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $259.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.59 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $177,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,951 shares of company stock valued at $202,202 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 682,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,085,000 after buying an additional 88,155 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth $526,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 180,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

