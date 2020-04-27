Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Receives “Not Rated” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) in a report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of Braemar Shipping Services in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Braemar Shipping Services stock opened at GBX 104 ($1.37) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 175.88. Braemar Shipping Services has a 1-year low of GBX 70.08 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 241.84 ($3.18). The company has a market cap of $32.98 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34.

In related news, insider Ronald Series acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £8,360 ($10,997.11).

Braemar Shipping Services plc provides shipbroking, technical, and logistics services to the shipping, marine, energy, offshore, and insurance industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, clean petroleum products, liquefied petrochemical gas, liquefied natural gas, specialized tankers, and time charter projects; second-hand purchase and sale, new building, recycling, and valuating; dry bulk chartering; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research and consulting services.

