Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target Cut to GBX 585

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 585 ($7.70) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BEZ has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Beazley to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 616 ($8.10) to GBX 611 ($8.04) in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 455 ($5.99) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 490 ($6.45) and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 534.60 ($7.03).

Shares of Beazley stock opened at GBX 379.41 ($4.99) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 8.62. Beazley has a 52-week low of GBX 294.20 ($3.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 634 ($8.34). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 397.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 519.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Beazley’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

In other news, insider Sally Lake purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,600 ($32,359.91). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 35,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.88), for a total transaction of £214,657.64 ($282,369.96).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

