UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AAL. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Anglo American to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 2,230 ($29.33) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($28.28) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,046.25 ($26.92).

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 1,424.20 ($18.73) on Friday. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion and a PE ratio of 5.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,384.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,850.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In other news, insider Mark Cutifani sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,943 ($25.56), for a total transaction of £233,160 ($306,708.76). Also, insider Jim Rutherford purchased 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,351 ($17.77) per share, with a total value of £22,777.86 ($29,962.98).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

