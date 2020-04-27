Anglo American’s (AAL) Not Rated Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAL. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Anglo American to a sector performer rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a research report on Monday, April 6th. DZ Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oddo Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Anglo American to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 2,230 ($29.33) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,046.25 ($26.92).

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 1,424.20 ($18.73) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion and a PE ratio of 5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,384.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,850.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In related news, insider Jim Rutherford bought 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,351 ($17.77) per share, for a total transaction of £22,777.86 ($29,962.98). Also, insider Mark Cutifani sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,943 ($25.56), for a total transaction of £233,160 ($306,708.76).

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

