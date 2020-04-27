Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) a €230.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SRT3. Nord/LB set a €238.00 ($276.74) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €207.00 ($240.70) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sartorius presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €199.78 ($232.30).

Get Sartorius alerts:

FRA SRT3 opened at €255.80 ($297.44) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €214.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €200.69. Sartorius has a 52 week low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 52 week high of €124.70 ($145.00).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.