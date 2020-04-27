Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) a €230.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Deutsche Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SRT3. Nord/LB set a €238.00 ($276.74) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €207.00 ($240.70) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sartorius presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €199.78 ($232.30).

FRA SRT3 opened at €255.80 ($297.44) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €214.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €200.69. Sartorius has a 52 week low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 52 week high of €124.70 ($145.00).

Sartorius Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Analyst Recommendations for Sartorius (FRA:SRT3)

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Anglo American
UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Anglo American
Anglo American’s Not Rated Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital
Anglo American’s Not Rated Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital
Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Sartorius a €230.00 Price Target
Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Sartorius a €230.00 Price Target
Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Allianz a €200.00 Price Target
Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Allianz a €200.00 Price Target
Corestate Capital Given a €40.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts
Corestate Capital Given a €40.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts
Berenberg Bank Reiterates €47.00 Price Target for Basf
Berenberg Bank Reiterates €47.00 Price Target for Basf


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report