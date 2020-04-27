Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €200.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALV. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €214.00 ($248.84) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €255.00 ($296.51) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €222.60 ($258.84).

Shares of ALV stock opened at €159.98 ($186.02) on Friday. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($240.47). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €157.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €203.42.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

