Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €52.00 ($60.47).

Shares of CCAP stock opened at €17.65 ($20.52) on Thursday. Corestate Capital has a 1 year low of €16.67 ($19.38) and a 1 year high of €45.80 ($53.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.72, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €28.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €33.92. The company has a market cap of $373.82 million and a PE ratio of 3.45.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

