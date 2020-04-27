Berenberg Bank Reiterates €47.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. HSBC set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Basf has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €53.15 ($61.80).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €45.08 ($52.42) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion and a PE ratio of 4.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €44.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €60.31. Basf has a 12-month low of €37.36 ($43.44) and a 12-month high of €74.60 ($86.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

