Las Vegas Sands Corp. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the casino operator will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

LVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.06.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $43.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.03. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 79.23 and a beta of 1.68. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $994,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,588 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $308,958,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,353 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,053,330 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $210,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,324 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,056,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

