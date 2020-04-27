AXT Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of AXT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.44 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AXTI. B. Riley increased their price target on AXT from $5.40 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AXT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.47.

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $4.25 on Monday. AXT has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AXT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in AXT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in AXT by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

