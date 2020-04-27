Mullen Group (MTL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mullen Group (TSE: MTL):

4/24/2020 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$5.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50.

4/24/2020 – Mullen Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$9.00.

4/23/2020 – Mullen Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Mullen Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Mullen Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Mullen Group was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$11.00.

3/24/2020 – Mullen Group was given a new C$8.75 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Mullen Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$7.00.

3/18/2020 – Mullen Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$8.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Mullen Group was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$10.00.

3/10/2020 – Mullen Group was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$11.00.

MTL stock opened at C$4.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.89 million and a PE ratio of 7.97. Mullen Group Ltd has a 12 month low of C$3.85 and a 12 month high of C$11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$314.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$316.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mullen Group Ltd will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at C$29,640.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

