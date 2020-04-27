KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AT&T in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.71 on Monday. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $211.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

