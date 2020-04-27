Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for UNITE Group (UTG)

UNITE Group (LON: UTG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/22/2020 – UNITE Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

4/22/2020 – UNITE Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/15/2020 – UNITE Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,065 ($14.01). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – UNITE Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

4/8/2020 – UNITE Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/2/2020 – UNITE Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 932 ($12.26) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,200 ($15.79).

3/25/2020 – UNITE Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/25/2020 – UNITE Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/16/2020 – UNITE Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/16/2020 – UNITE Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/11/2020 – UNITE Group was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,150 ($15.13).

3/11/2020 – UNITE Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/28/2020 – UNITE Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,425 ($18.75) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – UNITE Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,320 ($17.36). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:UTG opened at GBX 799 ($10.51) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of -25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 841.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,123.78. UNITE Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 577 ($7.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.77).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.95 ($0.30) per share. This is an increase from UNITE Group’s previous dividend of $10.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. UNITE Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.05%.

In related news, insider Richard Akers acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 705 ($9.27) per share, with a total value of £42,300 ($55,643.25).

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

