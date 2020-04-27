Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (NMHLY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS: NMHLY):

4/23/2020 – NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NMC Health plc is an integrated private healthcare network operator primarily in the United Arab Emirates. The company also provides fertility treatments principally in European and Middle Eastern. NMC Health plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

4/18/2020 – NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NMC Health plc is an integrated private healthcare network operator primarily in the United Arab Emirates. The company also provides fertility treatments principally in European and Middle Eastern. NMC Health plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

4/11/2020 – NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NMC Health plc is an integrated private healthcare network operator primarily in the United Arab Emirates. The company also provides fertility treatments principally in European and Middle Eastern. NMC Health plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

4/10/2020 – NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NMC Health plc is an integrated private healthcare network operator primarily in the United Arab Emirates. The company also provides fertility treatments principally in European and Middle Eastern. NMC Health plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

4/2/2020 – NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NMC Health plc is an integrated private healthcare network operator primarily in the United Arab Emirates. The company also provides fertility treatments principally in European and Middle Eastern. NMC Health plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

3/3/2020 – NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

OTCMKTS:NMHLY opened at $0.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 million, a PE ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.58.

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.