Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $414.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will post $414.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $423.30 million and the lowest is $407.13 million. Papa John’s Int’l posted sales of $398.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Papa John’s Int’l.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $417.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PZZA. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s Int’l currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.07.

Papa John’s Int’l stock opened at $72.00 on Monday. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $73.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average is $60.31.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, CEO Robert Lynch acquired 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $398,150.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 261,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,541,000 after acquiring an additional 79,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.