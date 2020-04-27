Analysts Anticipate Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Million

Equities analysts expect that Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) will report $2.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medicl’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 million to $2.53 million. Profound Medicl reported sales of $1.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medicl will report full-year sales of $14.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.44 million to $18.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $36.70 million, with estimates ranging from $20.67 million to $47.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Profound Medicl.

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PROF. Mackie cut shares of Profound Medicl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profound Medicl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Profound Medicl from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Profound Medicl in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Profound Medicl during the 4th quarter worth $11,082,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Profound Medicl during the 4th quarter worth $7,630,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Profound Medicl during the 4th quarter worth $2,548,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Profound Medicl during the 4th quarter worth $2,215,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Profound Medicl during the 1st quarter worth $148,000.

NYSE:PROF opened at $12.71 on Monday. Profound Medicl has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

