Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $960,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) will post $960,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $900,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 million. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $145.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $236.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $179.50 million to $289.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $175.41 million, with estimates ranging from $98.82 million to $255.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.41. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.94% and a negative net margin of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9819999999.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ESPR has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $40.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.87. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,365,402. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,914. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

