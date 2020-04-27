$150,000.00 in Sales Expected for CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) to announce $150,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorMedix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. CorMedix reported sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full-year sales of $3.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140,000.00 to $6.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.04 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $33.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CorMedix.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

CorMedix stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. CorMedix has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

