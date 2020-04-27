Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $235.89 Million

Brokerages predict that Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) will report $235.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $230.25 million to $239.60 million. Zendesk reported sales of $181.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $229.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZEN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $94.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.52.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $73.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $94.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -47.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.00.

In other Zendesk news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $83,377.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,311,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caryn Marooney sold 10,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $959,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,608,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,609 shares of company stock worth $10,585,693 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,932,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 95.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

