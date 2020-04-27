$716.14 Million in Sales Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will post sales of $716.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $706.26 million and the highest is $730.00 million. AptarGroup posted sales of $744.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AptarGroup.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. AptarGroup’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 12,962.5% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup stock opened at $104.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $126.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AptarGroup (ATR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.