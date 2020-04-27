Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $131.79 Million

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will post $131.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.54 million and the lowest is $125.60 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $154.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $551.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550.01 million to $552.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $629.04 million, with estimates ranging from $598.16 million to $646.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.55 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.45% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 24.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $10,287,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $58.11 on Monday. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $90.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 1.71.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

