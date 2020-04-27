$225.02 Million in Sales Expected for Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to post $225.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $207.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $247.80 million. Alkermes reported sales of $223.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $997.20 million to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALKS. BidaskClub upgraded Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alkermes from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $689,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,406.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Wysenski purchased 6,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $138,314.20. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,114,250 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 73.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 399,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after buying an additional 94,688 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,046,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 337,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 248,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $16.07 on Monday. Alkermes has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $33.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

