Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to report sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Cerner posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Cerner from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.48.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $72.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.05. Cerner has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $80.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

In other news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $13,930,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,176.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 15.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Cerner by 4.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cerner in the first quarter valued at about $11,652,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 0.8% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 622,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Cerner by 9.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 364,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,954,000 after purchasing an additional 30,461 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerner (CERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.