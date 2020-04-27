$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will announce sales of $2.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.38 billion and the highest is $2.50 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $10.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.75 billion to $10.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $11.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Benchmark started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “inline” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.39.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $78.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day moving average of $87.66. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.443 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

