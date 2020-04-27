$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will announce $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond posted sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year sales of $8.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $9.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.79 billion to $10.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on BBBY shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

BBBY opened at $5.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $623.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 64,148 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,517 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,428 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 252,478 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

