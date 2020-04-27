$47.02 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) will announce $47.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.98 million to $49.00 million. Radius Health reported sales of $29.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year sales of $231.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $227.48 million to $239.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $280.77 million, with estimates ranging from $252.85 million to $312.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.20. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 76.73% and a negative return on equity of 929.94%. The company had revenue of $55.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.21 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Radius Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radius Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,362,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,629,000 after acquiring an additional 766,410 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Radius Health by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,194,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after buying an additional 178,756 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Radius Health by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,143,000 after buying an additional 148,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 311.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 336,259 shares in the last quarter.

RDUS stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $796.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

