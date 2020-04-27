$182.72 Million in Sales Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) This Quarter

Analysts expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to announce $182.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $191.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $177.00 million. RBC Bearings reported sales of $182.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year sales of $724.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $718.60 million to $732.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $692.16 million, with estimates ranging from $598.97 million to $796.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROLL. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $123.57 on Monday. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $185.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.21.

In other news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $199,065.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 15.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 19.7% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 35.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 513,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,902,000 after purchasing an additional 134,685 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

