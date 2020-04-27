Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Cut by Oppenheimer

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.55. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $16.53 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMG. ValuEngine upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $969.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $903.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $844.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $882.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $685.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $793.76. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $940.28.

In related news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total value of $3,717,766.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,393,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total value of $306,379,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,628 shares of company stock worth $373,517,621 in the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

