FY2021 Earnings Forecast for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.11.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $1.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel bars, rebars, wires, and wire rods; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; blancs and discs; suction roll shell blanks; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

