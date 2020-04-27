Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.17) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.17) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.00).

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Eidos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Eidos Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eidos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

NASDAQ:EIDX opened at $51.98 on Monday. Eidos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $66.56. The company has a current ratio of 18.78, a quick ratio of 18.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.98 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.32.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIDX. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 2,375.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Earnings History and Estimates for Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $414.24 Million
Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $414.24 Million
Analysts Anticipate Profound Medicl Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Million
Analysts Anticipate Profound Medicl Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Million
Esperion Therapeutics Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $960,000.00
Esperion Therapeutics Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $960,000.00
$150,000.00 in Sales Expected for CorMedix Inc This Quarter
$150,000.00 in Sales Expected for CorMedix Inc This Quarter
Zendesk Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $235.89 Million
Zendesk Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $235.89 Million
$716.14 Million in Sales Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. This Quarter
$716.14 Million in Sales Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report