Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.17) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.17) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.00).

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Eidos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Eidos Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eidos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

NASDAQ:EIDX opened at $51.98 on Monday. Eidos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $66.56. The company has a current ratio of 18.78, a quick ratio of 18.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.98 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.32.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIDX. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 2,375.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

