Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get HENNES & MAURIT/ADR alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

HNNMY stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.35.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.